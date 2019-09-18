Indian Wars

The investigation of a cocaine smuggler introduces Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) to an American Indian zealot (Patrick Bishop) who is waging a war against drug traders.
Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
