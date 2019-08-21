Death And The Lady

Crockett and Tubbs (Don Johnson, Philip Michael Thomas) investigate an avant-garde filmmaker (Paul Guilfoyle) accused of slaying his leading lady.
Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
