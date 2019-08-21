While investigating the death of a policeman and drug dealer, Crockett and Tubbs are lead to a revolutionary and an assassination attempt.
Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
Tags: Miami Vice, Season 3, Episode 14, Cuba Libre, Full Episode, Death, Policeman, Drug Dealer, Revolutionary, Assassination, Crockett, Tubbs, Detective James Crockett, Detective Ricardo Tubbs, Detective Gina Calabrese, Detective Trudy Joplin, Detective Stan S
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.