Miami Vice
WATCH EPISODES

S3 E1401/23/87

Cuba Libre
Details
Also available on the NBC app

While investigating the death of a policeman and drug dealer, Crockett and Tubbs are lead to a revolutionary and an assassination attempt.

Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
Tags: Miami Vice, Season 3, Episode 14, Cuba Libre, Full Episode, Death, Policeman, Drug Dealer, Revolutionary, Assassination, Crockett, Tubbs, Detective James Crockett, Detective Ricardo Tubbs, Detective Gina Calabrese, Detective Trudy Joplin, Detective Stan S
S3 E1448 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
-
Season 3
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (24)

S3 E1 | 09/26/86
When Irish Eyes Are Crying
S3 E2 | 10/03/86
Stone's War
S3 E3 | 10/10/86
Killshot
S3 E4 | 10/17/86
Walk-Alone
S3 E5 | 10/24/86
The Good Collar
S3 E6 | 10/31/86
Shadow In The Dark
S3 E7 | 11/07/86
El Viejo
S3 E8 | 11/14/86
Better Living Through Chemistry
S3 E9 | 11/21/86
Baby Blues
S3 E10 | 12/05/86
Streetwise
S3 E11 | 12/12/86
Forgive Us Our Debts
S3 E12 | 01/09/87
Down For The Count, Part 1
S3 E13 | 01/16/87
Down For The Count, Part 2
S3 E14 | 01/23/87
Cuba Libre
S3 E15 | 02/06/87
Duty And Honor
S3 E16 | 02/13/87
Theresa
S3 E17 | 02/20/87
The Afternoon Plane
S3 E18 | 02/27/87
Lend Me An Ear
S3 E19 | 03/13/87
Red Tape
S3 E20 | 03/20/87
By Hooker By Crook
S3 E21 | 03/27/87
Knock, Knock, Who's There?
S3 E22 | 04/03/87
Viking Bikers From Hell
S3 E23 | 05/01/87
Everybody's In Show Biz
S3 E24 | 05/08/87
Heroes Of The Revolution
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.