Miami Vice
WATCH EPISODES

S4 E109/25/87

Contempt Of Court
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Crockett (Don Johnson) is jailed for contempt of court when he refuses to name an informant whose testimony could imprison a mobster (Stanley Tucci). With Steven Keats and Meg Foster.

Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
Tags: Miami Vice, Season 4, Episode 1, Full Episode, Contempt of Court, jail, court, informant, testimony, imprison, mobster, Stanley Tucci, Steven Keats, Meg Foster, Crockett, Tubbs, Detective James Crockett, Detective Ricardo Tubbs, Detective Gina Calabrese, D
S4 E147 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
-
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (22)

S4 E1 | 09/25/87
Contempt Of Court
S4 E2 | 10/02/87
Amen...Send Money
S4 E3 | 10/16/87
Death And The Lady
S4 E4 | 10/23/87
The Big Thaw
S4 E5 | 10/30/87
Child's Play
S4 E6 | 11/06/87
God's Work
S4 E7 | 11/13/87
Missing Hours
S4 E8 | 11/20/87
Like A Hurricane
S4 E9 | 12/04/87
The Rising Sun Of Death
S4 E10 | 01/15/88
Love At First Sight
S4 E11 | 01/22/88
Rock And A Hard Place
S4 E12 | 02/05/88
The Cows Of October
S4 E13 | 02/12/88
Vote Of Confidence
S4 E14 | 02/19/88
Baseballs Of Death
S4 E15 | 02/26/88
Indian Wars
S4 E16 | 03/04/88
Honor Among Thieves?
S4 E17 | 03/11/88
Hell Hath No Fury
S4 E18 | 03/18/88
Badge Of Dishonor
S4 E19 | 04/01/88
Blood and Roses
S4 E20 | 04/15/88
A Bullet For Crockett
S4 E21 | 04/29/88
Deliver Us From Evil
S4 E22 | 05/06/88
Mirror Image
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.