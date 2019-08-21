Crockett (Don Johnson) is jailed for contempt of court when he refuses to name an informant whose testimony could imprison a mobster (Stanley Tucci). With Steven Keats and Meg Foster.
Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
