Tags: Lipstick Jungle, Season 2, Full Episode, Episode 6, Chapter Thirteen: The Lyin' The Bitch and The Wardrobe, Success, Fashion Show, Store Opening, Next Step, Emotion, Struggle, Friendship, Wendy, Wendy Healy, Nico, Nico Reilly, Kim Raver, Victory, Victory F
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.