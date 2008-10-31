Lipstick Jungle
Chapter Thirteen: The Lyin', The Bitch and The Wardrobe
With the help of her friends, Victory pulls off a successful store opening and runway show, while Nico faces an emotional struggle and Wendy finds her next step.

Appearing:Kim RaverLindsay PriceBrooke ShieldsRobert BuckleyAndrew McCarthyPaul BlackthorneDavid BascheDavid Norona
S2 E1 | 09/24/08
Chapter Eight: Pandora's Box
S2 E2 | 10/01/08
Chapter Nine: Help!
S2 E3 | 10/08/08
Chapter Ten: Let It Be
S2 E4 | 10/22/08
Chapter Eleven: The F-Word
S2 E5 | 10/29/08
Chapter Twelve: Scary Scary Night!
S2 E6 | 10/31/08
Chapter Thirteen: The Lyin', The Bitch and The Wardrobe
S2 E7 | 11/07/08
Chapter Fourteen: Let The Games Begin
S2 E8 | 11/14/08
Chapter Fifteen: The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Prada
S2 E9 | 11/21/08
Chapter Sixteen: Thanksgiving
S2 E10 | 12/05/08
Chapter Seventeen: Bye, Bye Baby!
S2 E11 | 12/12/08
Chapter Eighteen: Indecent Exposure
S2 E12 | 01/02/09
Chapter Nineteen: Lovers Leaps
S2 E13 | 01/09/09
Chapter Twenty: La Vie en Pose
