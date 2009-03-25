Knight Rider (1982)
S1 E109/26/82

Knight of the Phoenix: Part 1
Michael Knight seeks justice and revenge as he goes after the clever industrial saboteurs who murdered his partner. Part 1 of 2.

Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward MulharePatricia McPhersonRichard BasehartWilliam Daniels
S1 E1 | 09/26/82
Knight of the Phoenix: Part 1
S1 E2 | 09/26/82
Knight of the Phoenix: Part 2
S1 E3 | 10/01/82
Deadly Maneuvers
S1 E4 | 10/08/82
Good Day at Whiterock
S1 E5 | 10/22/82
Slammin' Sammy's Stunt Show Spectacular
S1 E6 | 10/29/82
Just My Bill
S1 E7 | 11/05/82
Not a Drop to Drink
S1 E8 | 11/12/82
No Big Thing
S1 E9 | 11/19/82
Trust Doesn't Rust
S1 E10 | 11/26/82
Inside Out
S1 E11 | 12/03/82
The Final Verdict
S1 E12 | 12/10/82
Plush Ride
S1 E13 | 12/17/82
Forget Me Not
S1 E14 | 01/14/83
Hearts of Stone
S1 E15 | 01/21/83
Give Me Liberty...Or Give Me Death
S1 E16 | 01/28/83
The Topaz Connection
S1 E17 | 02/18/83
A Nice Indecent Little Town
S1 E18 | 02/25/83
Chariot of Gold
S1 E19 | 03/04/83
White Bird
S1 E20 | 03/11/83
Knight Moves
S1 E21 | 04/29/83
Nobody Does it Better
S1 E22 | 05/06/83
Short Notice
