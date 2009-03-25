Knight Rider (1982)
Redemption of a Champion
A deaf sportswriter is murdered after calling Devon with his concerns over the welfare of a contender in an upcoming prizefight.

Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
S4 E1649 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes (22)

S4 E1 | 09/20/85
Knight of the Juggernaut, Part 1
S4 E2 | 09/20/85
Knight of the Juggernaut Part 2
S4 E3 | 09/27/85
K.I.T.T.Nap
S4 E4 | 10/18/85
Sky Knight
S4 E5 | 10/25/85
Burial Ground
S4 E6 | 11/01/85
The Wrong Crowd
S4 E7 | 11/08/85
Knight Sting
S4 E8 | 11/15/85
Many Happy Returns
S4 E9 | 11/29/85
Knight Racer
S4 E10 | 12/06/85
Knight Behind Bars
S4 E11 | 12/13/85
Knight Song
S4 E12 | 01/03/86
The Scent of Roses
S4 E13 | 01/10/86
Killer K.I.T.T.
S4 E14 | 01/17/86
Out of the Woods
S4 E15 | 01/24/86
Deadly Knightshade
S4 E16 | 01/31/86
Redemption of a Champion
S4 E17 | 02/07/86
Knight of a Thousand Devils
S4 E18 | 02/14/86
Hills of Fire
S4 E19 | 02/21/86
Knight Flight to Freedom
S4 E20 | 03/07/86
Fright Knight
S4 E21 | 03/14/86
Knight of the Rising Sun
S4 E22 | 04/04/86
Voo Doo Knight
