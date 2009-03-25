Knight Rider (1982)
S3 E611/04/84

K.I.T.T. vs. K.A.R.R
Michael and K.I.T.T. face their ultimate challenge when a young couple discovers K.I.T.T.'s alter ego, K.A.R.R., buried in sand at the beach.

Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
S3 E6 49 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime
Season 3
Episodes (21)

S3 E1 | 09/30/84
Knight of the Drones Part 1
S3 E2 | 09/30/84
Knight of the Drones Part 2
S3 E3 | 10/07/84
The Ice Bandits
S3 E4 | 10/14/84
Knights of the Fast Lane
S3 E5 | 10/28/84
Halloween Knight
S3 E6 | 11/04/84
K.I.T.T. vs. K.A.R.R
S3 E7 | 11/11/84
The Rotten Apples
S3 E8 | 11/18/84
Knight in Disgrace
S3 E9 | 12/09/84
Lost Knight
S3 E10 | 12/30/84
Knight of the Chameleon
S3 E11 | 01/06/85
Custom Made Killer
S3 E12 | 01/13/85
Knight by a Nose
S3 E13 | 02/03/85
Junkyard Dog
S3 E14 | 02/10/85
Buy Out
S3 E15 | 03/03/85
Knightlines
S3 E16 | 03/10/85
The Nineteenth Hole
S3 E17 | 03/17/85
Knight & Knerd
S3 E18 | 03/24/85
Ten Wheel Trouble
S3 E19 | 03/29/85
Knight in Retreat
S3 E20 | 04/05/85
Knight Strike
S3 E21 | 05/05/85
Circus Knights
