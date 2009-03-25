K.I.T.T. the Cat

Michael and K.I.T.T. must unmask a modern-day Robin Hood with a unique m.o. before he or she ends up dead at the hands of an overzealous policeman. Geena Davis guest stars.
Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
