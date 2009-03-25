Knight Rider (1982)
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E210/02/83

Goliath Part 2
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Part 2 of 2. Michael and K.I.T.T. become David meeting Goliath when they must foil an international high-stakes plot to confiscate high-powered missiles.

Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
Tags: nbc knight rider, david hasselhoff michael knight, william daniels kitt, william daniels k.i.t.t., knight rider k.i.t.t., knight rider kitt, watch knight rider full episode, david hasselhoff knight rider, goliath, goliath part 2, barbara rush, zakes mokae
S2 E245 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4

Episodes (24)

S2 E1 | 10/02/83
Goliath Part 1
S2 E2 | 10/02/83
Goliath Part 2
S2 E3 | 10/09/83
Brother's Keeper
S2 E4 | 10/16/83
Merchants of Death
S2 E5 | 10/23/83
Blind Spot
S2 E6 | 10/30/83
Return to Cadiz
S2 E7 | 11/06/83
K.I.T.T. the Cat
S2 E8 | 11/13/83
Custom K.I.T.T.
S2 E9 | 11/27/83
Soul Survivor
S2 E10 | 12/04/83
Ring of Fire
S2 E11 | 12/11/83
Knightmares
S2 E12 | 12/18/83
Silent Knight
S2 E13 | 01/08/84
A Knight in Shining Armor
S2 E14 | 01/15/84
Diamonds aren't a Girl's Best Friend
S2 E15 | 01/29/84
White-Line Warriors
S2 E16 | 02/05/84
Race for Life
S2 E17 | 02/12/84
Speed Demons
S2 E18 | 02/19/84
Goliath Returns Part 1
S2 E19 | 02/19/84
Goliath Returns Part 2
S2 E20 | 03/04/84
A Good Knight's Work
S2 E21 | 04/08/84
Mouth of the Snake Part 1
S2 E22 | 04/08/84
Mouth of the Snake Part 2
S2 E23 | 05/13/84
Let it be Me
S2 E24 | 05/27/84
Big Iron
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.