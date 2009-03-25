With the aid of a young blind woman, Michael and K.I.T.T. track down a frightened immigrant who holds evidence that could blow the Gastner Auto Wrecking Yard wide open... and the murder it conceals.
Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
Tags: nbc knight rider, david hasselhoff michael knight, william daniels kitt, william daniels k.i.t.t., knight rider k.i.t.t., knight rider kitt, watch knight rider full episode, david hasselhoff knight rider, blind spot, elyssa davalos, john milford, sam vlahos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.