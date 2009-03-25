Knight Rider (1982)
S2 E1301/08/84

A Knight in Shining Armor
Michael and K.I.T.T. must convince the beautiful and difficult daughter of a famous explorer that she is a target for murder, and must race against time to find her legacy: a birthday present of buried treasure!

Appearing:David HasselhoffEdward Mulhare
S2 E1349 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes (24)

S2 E1 | 10/02/83
Goliath Part 1
S2 E2 | 10/02/83
Goliath Part 2
S2 E3 | 10/09/83
Brother's Keeper
S2 E4 | 10/16/83
Merchants of Death
S2 E5 | 10/23/83
Blind Spot
S2 E6 | 10/30/83
Return to Cadiz
S2 E7 | 11/06/83
K.I.T.T. the Cat
S2 E8 | 11/13/83
Custom K.I.T.T.
S2 E9 | 11/27/83
Soul Survivor
S2 E10 | 12/04/83
Ring of Fire
S2 E11 | 12/11/83
Knightmares
S2 E12 | 12/18/83
Silent Knight
S2 E13 | 01/08/84
A Knight in Shining Armor
S2 E14 | 01/15/84
Diamonds aren't a Girl's Best Friend
S2 E15 | 01/29/84
White-Line Warriors
S2 E16 | 02/05/84
Race for Life
S2 E17 | 02/12/84
Speed Demons
S2 E18 | 02/19/84
Goliath Returns Part 1
S2 E19 | 02/19/84
Goliath Returns Part 2
S2 E20 | 03/04/84
A Good Knight's Work
S2 E21 | 04/08/84
Mouth of the Snake Part 1
S2 E22 | 04/08/84
Mouth of the Snake Part 2
S2 E23 | 05/13/84
Let it be Me
S2 E24 | 05/27/84
Big Iron
