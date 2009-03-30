No Nukes Is Good Nukes

After Charles sides with Commander Robert Powell against anti-nuclear activists, everyone's shocked to see Sarah on the news, being arrested for protesting in front of her father's ship.
Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
