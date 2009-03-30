After Charles' interference prevents the Powells from buying a lottery ticket that would have won them $100,000, Charles imagines how their life would be without him. Donald Most guest stars.
Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
Tags: nbc charles in charge, scott baio charles, willie aames buddy lembeck, scott baio charles in charge, watch charles in charge full episode, it's a blunderful life, charles in charge it's a blunderful life, donald most, stanley brock, don most, happy days, .
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.