Duelling Presleys
Lillian hires an Elvis impersonator to lighten things up at the diner, but the performer's endless requirements and high-maintenance antics add up to more stress for the Powell family.

Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
Episodes (26)

S4 E1 | 12/31/88
No Nukes Is Good Nukes
S4 E2 | 01/07/89
Ninny and the Professor
S4 E3 | 01/14/89
Duelling Presleys
S4 E4 | 01/21/89
Adam See, Adam Do
S4 E5 | 01/28/89
Yesterday Cafe
S4 E6 | 02/04/89
Fatal Obsession
S4 E7 | 02/11/89
Walter Gets a Dodo
S4 E8 | 02/18/89
Ladies' Night Out
S4 E9 | 02/25/89
Chargin' Charles
S4 E10 | 03/04/89
A Fish Called Buddy
S4 E11 | 04/22/89
Second Banana
S4 E12 | 04/29/89
Still at Large
S4 E13 | 05/06/89
Poetic License
S4 E14 | 05/13/89
Charles Splits, Part 1
S4 E15 | 05/20/89
Charles Splits, Part 2
S4 E16 | 05/27/89
Curing the Common Cult
S4 E17 | 07/01/89
Room at the Bottom
S4 E18 | 07/08/89
A Sting of Pearls
S4 E19 | 09/09/89
Walter's War
S4 E20 | 09/16/89
The Organization Man
S4 E21 | 09/23/89
Buddy's Daddy
S4 E22 | 09/30/89
Triple Threat
S4 E23 | 10/28/89
Aunt Vanessa
S4 E24 | 11/04/89
It's a Blunderful Life
S4 E25 | 11/11/89
Bad Boy
S4 E26 | 11/18/89
Big Bang
