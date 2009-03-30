Charles Splits, Part 1

After an accident, Charles experiences temporary amnesia, and Buddy and Adam begin to notice his strange behavior, which includes calling himself "Chaz" and dumping his girlfriend for no good reason.
Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
