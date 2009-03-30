Charles in Charge
Buddy Flips a Disc
The city inspector threatens to close Lillian's diner unless she pays him off. Meanwhile, Buddy struggles to get his new radio show - which broadcasts from the diner - off the ground.

Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
S5 E1 | 12/30/89
Summer Together, Fall Apart
S5 E2 | 01/06/90
Get Thee to a Nuttery
S5 E3 | 01/13/90
Three Dates and a Walnut
S5 E4 | 01/20/90
Out with the In Crowd
S5 E5 | 01/27/90
There's a Girl in My Ficus
S5 E6 | 02/03/90
Judge Not Lest Ye Beheaded
S5 E7 | 02/10/90
Baby Bummer
S5 E8 | 02/17/90
Paper Covers Rock
S5 E9 | 02/24/90
Child Hoods
S5 E10 | 03/03/90
Advice and Contempt
S5 E11 | 04/28/90
Daffy Doc
S5 E12 | 05/05/90
Buddy Flips a Disc
S5 E13 | 05/12/90
Brain Man
S5 E14 | 05/19/90
Don't Rock the Vote
S5 E15 | 05/26/90
Let's Quake a Deal
S5 E16 | 06/02/90
Up Your I.Q.
S5 E17 | 06/09/90
All That Chaz
S5 E18 | 08/25/90
Frankie and Mommy
S5 E19 | 09/01/90
Lost Resort
S5 E20 | 09/08/90
The Dead Puck Society
S5 E21 | 09/15/90
La Cage Aux Fools
S5 E22 | 09/22/90
Teacher's Pest
S5 E23 | 10/20/90
Almost Family
S5 E24 | 10/27/90
Seeing Is Believing
S5 E25 | 11/03/90
Fair Exchange
S5 E26 | 11/10/90
Charles Be DeMille
