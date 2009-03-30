Charles in Charge
S2 E702/14/87

Buddy Comes to Dinner
After Charles accidentally causes Buddy to fall and sprain his ankle, Buddy recuperates in Charles' room and enjoys the attention he is receiving - so much so that he refuses to get well.

Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
Season 2
Episodes (26)

S2 E1 | 01/04/87
Amityville
S2 E2 | 01/10/87
The Naked Truth
S2 E3 | 01/17/87
Feud for Thought
S2 E4 | 01/24/87
The Egg and Us
S2 E5 | 01/31/87
The Loan Arranger
S2 E6 | 02/07/87
American Teen
S2 E7 | 02/14/87
Buddy Comes to Dinner
S2 E8 | 02/21/87
A Fox in the Henhouse
S2 E9 | 02/28/87
Pizza Parlor Protest
S2 E10 | 03/07/87
Trade Off
S2 E11 | 03/14/87
Dating
S2 E12 | 03/21/87
Music, Music, Mayhem
S2 E13 | 03/28/87
Buddy in Charge
S2 E14 | 05/02/87
Isn't That What's Her Face?
S2 E15 | 05/09/87
A Date from Heck
S2 E16 | 05/16/87
Mama Mia!
S2 E17 | 05/23/87
Weekend Weary
S2 E18 | 07/18/87
U.F. Oh, No!
S2 E19 | 08/22/87
The Case of the Mock-Turtle Mystery
S2 E20 | 09/26/87
Twice Upon a Time, Part 1
S2 E21 | 10/03/87
Twice Upon a Time, Part 2
S2 E22 | 10/10/87
A Job from Heck
S2 E23 | 10/17/87
Baby Doll
S2 E24 | 10/24/87
Lillian Putts a Round
S2 E25 | 10/31/87
Her Brother's Keeper
S2 E26 | 11/07/87
The Undergraduate
