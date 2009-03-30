Adam See, Adam Do

When Adam is afraid to attend a school dance because he does not know how to act on a date, he spies on Charles' private moments with his girlfriend, Stephanie, and later tries to apply the lessons he learned.
Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
