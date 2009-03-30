A Fish Called Buddy

After Buddy forgets to take Adam to an appointment, Charles feels let down. But their argument is placed on the back burner when Buddy is hospitalized after a serious freak accident.
Appearing:Scott BaioWillie Aames
