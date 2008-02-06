Battlestar Galactica (1978)
S1 E810/22/78

The Gun On Ice Planet Zero - Part One
Baltar attempts to lure Galactica into range of a gigantic pulsar cannon. Adama becomes aware of the trap and sends in a team of commandos to destroy it.

Appearing:David GreenanDirk BenedictHerbert Jr.John ColicosLaurette SpangLorne GreeneMaren JensenNoah HathawayRichard HatchTerry CarterTony SwartzRichard LynchBritt EklandChristine BelfordJames Olson
S1 E8 48 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime
Season 1
  Season 1
  Season 2

S1 E1 | 09/17/78
Battlestar Galactica, Part One
S1 E2 | 09/17/78
Battlestar Galactica, Part Two
S1 E3 | 09/17/78
Battlestar Galactica, Part Three
S1 E4 | 09/24/78
Lost Planet of the Gods - Part 1
S1 E5 | 10/01/78
Lost Planet of the Gods - Part Two
S1 E6 | 10/08/78
The Lost Warrior
S1 E7 | 10/15/78
The Long Patrol
S1 E8 | 10/22/78
The Gun On Ice Planet Zero - Part One
S1 E9 | 10/29/78
The Gun on Ice Planet Zero - Part Two
S1 E10 | 11/12/78
The Magnificent Warriors
S1 E11 | 11/19/78
The Young Lords
S1 E12 | 11/26/78
The Living Legend, Part One
S1 E13 | 12/03/78
The Living Legend, Part Two
S1 E14 | 12/17/78
Fire In Space
S1 E15 | 01/14/79
War of the Gods, Part One
S1 E16 | 01/21/79
War of the Gods, Part Two
S1 E17 | 01/28/79
The Man With Nine Lives
S1 E18 | 02/18/79
Murder On The Rising Star
S1 E19 | 02/25/79
Greetings From Earth, Part One
S1 E20 | 02/26/79
Greetings From Earth, Part Two
S1 E21 | 03/11/79
Baltar's Escape
S1 E22 | 03/18/79
Experiment In Terra
S1 E23 | 04/01/79
Take The Celestra
S1 E24 | 04/29/79
The Hand Of God
