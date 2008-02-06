The Gun On Ice Planet Zero - Part One

Also available on the NBC app

Baltar attempts to lure Galactica into range of a gigantic pulsar cannon. Adama becomes aware of the trap and sends in a team of commandos to destroy it.

Appearing: David Greenan Dirk Benedict Herbert Jr. John Colicos Laurette Spang Lorne Greene Maren Jensen Noah Hathaway Richard Hatch Terry Carter Tony Swartz Richard Lynch Britt Ekland Christine Belford James Olson

S1 E8 48 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime

