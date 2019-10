Also available on the NBC app

When Baltar plans his escape with the help of the three Borellians and the Eastern Alliance Enforcers, members of the Council of Twelve are taken hostage, and Adama must give in to the escapees' demands.

Appearing: David Greenan Dirk Benedict Herbert Jr. John Colicos Laurette Spang Lorne Greene Maren Jensen Noah Hathaway Richard Hatch Terry Carter Tony Swartz Anne Lockhart Lance LeGault Anthony Longis Robert Feero Lloyd Bochner

S1 E21 49 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime

-