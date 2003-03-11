Beauty queen Melana Scantlin expects to meet her Prince Charming, but meets 16 Average Joes instead, all of whom are vying for her heart. Kathy Griffin hosts.
Appearing:Larissa Meek
Tags: average joe, nbc average joe, melana scantlin, nbc kathy griffin, nbc melana scantlin, kathy griffin, palm springs, michael klein, craig campbell, dennis luciani, jason peoples, adam mesh, series premiere
S1 E144 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.