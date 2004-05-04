Episode 304

Facing the tough choice between the final two women vying for his heart, saleswoman Samantha Trenk and schoolteacher Rachel Goetz, Adam takes them home to New Jersey to meet his parents.
Appearing:Larissa Meek
Tags: average joe, nbc average joe, melana scantlin, nbc kathy griffin, nbc larissa meeks, kathy griffin, palm springs, adam mesh, average joe adam mesh, average joe adam returns, samantha trenk, rachel goetz
S3 E485 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.