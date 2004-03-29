Episode 303

The ladies face a big surprise after enduring physical and mental challenges to win private dates with Adam that include drag racing, golfing, and spending a romantic night at a Palm Springs resort and spa
Appearing:Larissa Meek
Tags: average joe, nbc average joe, melana scantlin, nbc kathy griffin, nbc larissa meeks, kathy griffin, palm springs, adam mesh, average joe adam mesh, average joe adam returns, samantha trenk, rachel goetz
S3 E341 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
