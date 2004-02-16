Episode 207

In the midst of romantic dates that include a sunset above the Mauna Kea volcano and a nighttime swim with manta rays, an epic twist sends shockwaves through the big island.
Appearing:Larissa Meek
Tags: average joe, nbc average joe, melana scantlin, nbc kathy griffin, nbc larissa meeks, kathy griffin, palm springs, average joe larissa meeks, average joe hawaii, nbc average joe hawaii, mauna kea volcano, swim with manta rays
S2 E742 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.