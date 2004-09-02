Episode 206

Former "Baywatch" stars Michael Bergin and Brooke Burns make a surprise visit to the Jocks vs. Joes beach competition. With Brooke on the scene, Larissa is no longer the only beauty on the beach…
Appearing:Larissa Meek
Tags: average joe, nbc average joe, melana scantlin, nbc kathy griffin, nbc larissa meeks, kathy griffin, palm springs, average joe larissa meeks, average joe hawaii, nbc average joe hawaii, michael bergin, brooke burns, baywatch average joe
S2 E644 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
