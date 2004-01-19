Episode 203

The Joes compete to win a parasailing adventure date with Larissa. At the end of the episode, eight new buff rivals with chiseled good looks arrive on a mission to charm Larissa away from them.
Appearing:Larissa Meek
S2 E343 minFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
