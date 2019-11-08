You Want Me to Yell at You, or Do You Want Me to Make You Feel Better?

Tags: chicago pd, chicago pd season 7, chicago pd season 7 episode 7, informant, ci, criminal informant, he was mine, upton, hailey upton, Tracy Spiridakos, voight, Jason Beghe, voight and upton, make the case, you're the one who has to carry it
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.