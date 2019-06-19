Chicago P.D.
Voight and Ruzek Try to Get Intel from a Drug Dealer: Season 6, Episode 1

CLIP06/19/19
In a deleted scene from Season 6, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) try to get intel from a drug dealer.

Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
S6 E22 | 05/22/19
Reckoning
S6 E21 | 05/15/19
Confession
S6 E20 | 05/08/19
Sacrifice
S6 E19 | 04/24/19
What Could Have Been
S6 E18 | 04/03/19
This City
S6 E17 | 03/27/19
Pain Killer
S6 E16 | 02/27/19
The Forgotten
S6 E15 | 02/20/19
Good Men
S6 E14 | 02/13/19
Ties That Bind
S6 E13 | 02/06/19
Night in Chicago
S6 E12 | 01/23/19
Outrage
S6 E11 | 01/16/19
Trust
S6 E10 | 01/09/19
Brotherhood
S6 E9 | 12/05/18
Descent
S6 E8 | 11/14/18
Black and Blue
S6 E7 | 11/07/18
Trigger
S6 E6 | 10/31/18
True or False
S6 E5 | 10/24/18
Fathers and Sons
S6 E4 | 10/17/18
Ride Along
S6 E3 | 10/10/18
Bad Boys
S6 E2 | 10/03/18
Endings
S6 E1 | 09/26/18
New Normal
