Chicago P.D.
Upton Has to Hold Voight Back - Chicago P.D.

CLIP06/01/21
Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) argue when Voight doesn't want go by the book with a particular suspect.

Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
S8 E165 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
