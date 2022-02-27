Main Content

Upton Chases and Struggles to Capture a PerpNBC’s Chicago P.D.

CLIP02/27/22

After chasing down a perp, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) struggles to pin him down.

TV-14Drama Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick John FluegerElias KoteasJesse Lee SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Tags: Chicago P.D., one chicago, one chicago wednesday, Wednesday, Chicago, the chicagos, upton, Hailey, hailey upton, swimming pool, offender, chase, i saved you, guilt, laws of nature, still water, Season 9
