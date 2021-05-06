Main Content

Chicago P.D.
S8 E1305/05/21

Trouble Dolls
The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Burgess has to make a tough decision about Makayla.

Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
