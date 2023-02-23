After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy “L” subway. As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama.

TV-14 Drama Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Jason Beghe Sophia Bush Patrick John Flueger Elias Koteas Jesse Lee Soffer Marina Squerciati LaRoyce Hawkins Amy Morton

Available until 09/28/23