Tags: chicago pd, one chicago, season 8, deputy miller, sam miller, sam, Nicole Ari Parker, miller's son, voight, Hank Voight, Jason Beghe, voight and miller, bending the rules, by the book, play by the rules
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.