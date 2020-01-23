The Devil You Know

Also available on the NBC app

Voight makes a deal with Darius Walker to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed. Upton clashes with Voight and enacts her own form of justice.

Available until 09/26/20

Appearing: Jason Beghe Sophia Bush Patrick Flueger Elias Koteas Jesse Soffer Marina Squerciati LaRoyce Hawkins Amy Morton