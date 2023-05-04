Main Content

S10 E1905/03/23

The Bleed Valve

Atwater's worlds collide when a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside leaves a child dead. Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick John FluegerElias KoteasJesse Lee SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Available until 09/28/23
