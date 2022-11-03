Main Content

S10 E611/02/22

Sympathetic Reflex

Atwater's reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater's name.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick John FluegerElias KoteasJesse Lee SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Available until 09/28/23
Go to show page
Tags: chicago pd, Jason Beghe, Hank Voight, Patrick John Flueger, Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins, atwater, Marina Squerciati, Burgess, amy morton, Tracy Spiridakos, upton, benjamin levy aguilar, Torres, intelligence unit, one chicago, season 10, Episode 6
  • Season 10
  • Season 7

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.