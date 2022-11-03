Atwater's reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater's name.

TV-14 Drama Primetime Full Episode

Appearing: Jason Beghe Sophia Bush Patrick John Flueger Elias Koteas Jesse Lee Soffer Marina Squerciati LaRoyce Hawkins Amy Morton

Available until 09/28/23