Also available on the NBC app

When an assassin unloads on Willhite, the team scrambles to take him down - and keep their fellow cop alive.

Appearing: Monica Raymund Lauren German Jon Seda Sophia Bush Jason Beghe Jesse Soffer Patrick Flueger Elias Koteas Archie Kao

S1 E1 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Copyright 2014 Universal Television and Wolf Films