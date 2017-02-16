Tags: chicago pd, chicago nbc, chicago pd nbc, chicago pd highlight, chicago pd clip, watch chicago pd video, chicago pd seven indictments, chicago pd season 4, chicago pd season 4 episode 14, chicago pd see you at molly's, jason beghe voight, sophia bush erin lindsay
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.