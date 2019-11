Also available on the NBC app

Voight pulls Darius in after Crawford asks Intelligence to investigate a dangerous drug, but there is little trust in the relationship. When the plan to nail a dealer goes awry and another CI is murdered, the team must make a tough decision about Darius.

Appearing: Jason Beghe Sophia Bush Patrick Flueger Elias Koteas Jesse Soffer Marina Squerciati LaRoyce Hawkins Amy Morton