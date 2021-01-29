Main Content

Chicago P.D.
Halstead and Upton Save a Hostage - Chicago P.D.

CLIP01/29/21
Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) nab their suspect after a short but tense hostage situation.

Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Tags: chicago pd, one chicago, season 8, Burgess, Marina Squerciati, Ruzek, Patrick John Flueger, Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer, upton, Tracy Spiridakos, rojas, lisseth chavez, voight, Jason Beghe, atwater, LaRoyce Hawkins, halstead and upton
S8 E42 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
