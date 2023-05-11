Main Content

S10 E2005/10/23

Fight

Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life. With minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it's too late.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick John FluegerElias KoteasJesse Lee SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Available until 09/28/23
Go to show page
Tags: chicago pd, Jason Beghe, Hank Voight, Patrick John Flueger, Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins, atwater, Marina Squerciati, Burgess, amy morton, Tracy Spiridakos, upton, benjamin levy aguilar, Torres, intelligence unit, one chicago, season 10, Episode 20, jack difalco
  • Season 10
  • Season 7
  • Season 6

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.