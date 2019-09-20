Dive Into the New Season with These Seven Things You Need to Know

Tags: chicago pd, chicago pd season 6, one chicago, chicago pd season 7, kelton, price, antonio, jon seda, hank voight, jason beghe, halstead and upton, upstead, upton and ruzek, ruzek arrested, atwater, burgess, 7 things you need to know
