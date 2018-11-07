Deleted Scene: Pretending

Tags: cpd, chicago pd, chicago pd deleted, chicago pd deleted scene, bob ruzek, disco bob ruzek, disco bob, adam ruzek, hailey upton, ruzek upton, rupton, chicago pd highlights, chicago pd best scenes, chicago pd ruzek, chicago pd upton, fathers and sons chicago pd
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.