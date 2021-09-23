Main Content

Chicago P.D.
S9 E109/22/21

Closure
Burgess fights for her life. Dep. Supt. Sam Miller is desperate to find her son’s killer. Voight and Upton deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision.

Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
S9 E142 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
