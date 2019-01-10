Tags: chicago pd, chicago pd 610, chicago pd season 6 episode 10, chicago pd brotherhood, chicago pd ruzek, chicago pd platt, ruzek platt, trudy platt, chicago pd returns, chicago pd best scenes, chicago moment, chicago pd news, chicago pd ruzek antonio
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.