Tags: chicago pd, one chicago, season 8, Ruzek, adam ruzek, Burgess, Marina Squerciati, burgess and ruzek, custodian, makayla, adoption, adoption paperwork, burgess and makayla, family, we are family, trouble dolls, worry dolls, Pillow
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.