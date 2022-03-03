Main Content

Chicago P.D.
WEDNESDAYS 10/9c ON NBC

S9 E1403/02/22

Blood Relation
Also available on the nbc app

The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.

Available until 09/23/22
Appearing:Jason BegheSophia BushPatrick FluegerElias KoteasJesse SofferMarina SquerciatiLaRoyce HawkinsAmy Morton
Tags: chicago pd, Jason Beghe, Hank Voight, Patrick John Flueger, Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins, atwater, Jon Seda, Antonio, Jesse Lee Soffer, Halstead, Marina Squerciati, Burgess, amy morton, Tracy Spiridakos, upton, intelligence unit, one chicago, Season 9, Episode 14
S9 E1442 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Universal Television and Wolf Films
  • Season 9
  • Season 1

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.