Tags: chicago pd, one chicago, season 8, Burgess, Marina Squerciati, Ruzek, Patrick John Flueger, Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer, upton, Tracy Spiridakos, rojas, lisseth chavez, voight, Jason Beghe, atwater, LaRoyce Hawkins, best of ruzek, ruzek and atwater, cleveland berto
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.